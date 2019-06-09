|
Glen Roy Stachovak (Stosh)
Rumford - Glen Roy Stachovak (Stosh), 74, died at home in Rumford, RI on May 19, 2019 after a long COPD illness.
He was born in Wausau, WI on July 10, 1944 to Vincent and Sylvia (Wirt) Stachovak.
He attended St. Mary's grade school, Newman High School, and Junior Business College of Rockford, IL. He was a veteran of the Vietnam era and was stationed in Germany.
He was involved in many business ventures including carpeting, painting, shrimping, small engine repair, bartering, and considered himself the 'go-to-guy' if you needed help or advice on almost anything.
Glen spent much of his adult life in Florida where he immersed himself in a great deal of fishing, boating and free style beach life. He was a character who enjoyed life and telling stories of his many adventures and 'misadventures.' Glen was the kind of guy who if you met him, you'd remember him.
Glen is survived by his long-time friend, Lois Carlson of Rumford, RI; his former wife, Barbara Stachovak; and two children, Sean and Sarah. Other survivors include his siblings- sisters Bernice Thering, Cottage Grove, WI; Barbara (Ken) Spencer, Carl Junction, MO; and Lois Kuether of Wausau; brothers- James (Ann) Stachoviak, Wausau; and David (Carolyn) Stachovak, Wausau; and many nieces and nephews. His parents preceded him in death.
As he wished there will be no funeral services.
The family wishes to thank Lois Carlson for the many years of constant loving care and companionship she gave to Glen. We will all miss him.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 9, 2019