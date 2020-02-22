|
|
Glenda C. Walker
Wausau - The Reverend Glenda C. Walker, 86, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in her Wausau apartment. Glenda was the beloved minister of the First Universalist Unitarian Church of Wausau, WI, where she served from 1990 to 2000. Born Glenda Claire Walker in the small town of Branchville, NJ on June 13, 1933, Glenda often spoke fondly of the close church community in which she was raised.
Following high school, limited financial resources meant college would have to wait while Glenda worked as a secretary and later joined the Air Force "to see the world." While serving in the School of Aviation Medicine, she met Richard Morris, and they were married on June 26,1953 (after Glenda insisted that "obey" be removed from the wedding vows). Richard's career as a geophysicist took them to homes in ten states and Barcelona, Spain. They adopted their daughter Holly in 1963 and son Paul in 1966.
Glenda's religious questioning guided her towards Unitarian Universalism, where she and Richard became members of several different UU congregations at their various homes across the country. While working part-time, and with encouragement from friends at the UU fellowship in Norman, OK, Glenda earned a B.A. degree in Psychology, then went on as a full-time student to earn a Master of Social Work degree (both degrees from the University of Oklahoma). She worked as a social worker for several years. After her marriage of 31 years ended, Glenda attended a 5-day UU summer retreat, where she found herself unexpectedly writing a sermon one evening. Within a week, another sermon had been written. From there, Glenda frequently described a process of following her intuitions, almost void of conscious thought, and soon she was on the road to Harvard Divinity School where she earned a Master of Divinity degree in June 1990. A new graduate at age 57, Glenda accepted the pulpit as the first woman minister of the First Universalist Unitarian Church of Wausau, where she served with distinction and grace for ten years. In 2000, the congregation honored her as their Minister Emerita. Having grown to love the community, Glenda chose to stay in Wausau after retirement where she continued to do occasional "supply preaching" at Unitarian Universalist fellowships in Stevens Point and Woodruff, WI.
Glenda was one of the first three recipients of the YWCA's Women of Vision Award (1993). She served on numerous community boards, including The Neighbor's Place, Alliance for the Mentally Ill, LSS Runaway and Family Treatment, Wausau Ethics Board, Aspirus Wausau Hospital Institutional Review Committee, Marathon County Social Services Administrative Review Board, and North Central Health Care Community Coordination Committee.
Glenda is survived by her daughter Holly Jewell (Rudi Wehmschulte) of Palm Bay, FL; niece Kathleen (Robert) Brown of Murray, UT; and nephew Gregory (Gina) Limon of Randolph, NJ; as well as other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Oliver and Jean Walker, and sisters Eileen Walker and June Woodcock.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, 11 AM, at the First Universalist Unitarian Church, 504 Grant Street, Wausau, WI. Donations may be made in Glenda's name to First Universalist Unitarian Church.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020