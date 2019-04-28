|
Glenda (Anderson) Cramer
Brooklyn Park, MN. - Glenda (Anderson) Cramer, age 78, passed away early Thursday morning April 18, 2019 with her husband, Nolan by her side at the Waterford Manor in Brooklyn Park. Glenda was a longtime teacher in the Hopkins School District and was active in several Home Economics associations in the metro area. For many years she served as a judge of baked goods at the Minnesota State Fair. She was also a Mary Kay Consultant. Preceded in death by her parents, Rasmus and Sophie Anderson; and brother, Fred Anderson. Glenda is survived by her husband, Nolan; sister, Marilyn McGriff; sister-in-law, Kathy Anderson; nephew, Anders (Charissa) and their children, Wyatt and Annabelle. Funeral service Sat. 11am May 4th, Elim Lutheran Church, 3978 W. Broadway, downtown Robbinsdale. Visitation one before service. Interment following service at 3:30pm Siloa Lutheran Church Cemetery, 2607 405th Ave. NW, Braham, MN where Glenda was baptized and confirmed. Memorials are preferred to Wilderness Canoe Base.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 28, 2019