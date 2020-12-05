Glenn A. Schirmer



Glenn A. Schirmer 84, Wausau, died November 12, 2020 at Mount View Care Center, Wausau.



He was born December 4, 1935 to Raymond and Clara (Hein) Schirmer in Rib Lake Wis.



Glenn had bronchitis and whooping cough when he was three, which caused him to lose his hearing. He went to school in Marshfield and graduated from PJ Jacobs Senior high school in Stevens Point Wisconsin in 1952.



After graduating Glenn went to work helping with the family business hauling milk in Rib Lake. In 1964 Glenn went into business with his brother Ray and Father Ray Sr. to form Glen- Ray Radiator Shop in Wausau.



Glenn married Mary Lou Glaeser on August 20, 1966 together they had four daughters. Glenn was involved in many social clubs over the years including; Central Wisc. Lion Club, Wisc. Snowmobile Club of the Deaf, Wisc. Deaf Anglers, North American Snowmobilers of the Deaf, & Rib Mountain Silent Club. Through the years, he created many good friendships in the deaf community. Glenn enjoyed fishing, going up to the cottage in Ogema, and hunting with family and friends. Many great memories were made during rifle season. After retiring in 1998 he enjoyed traveling to Rib Lake to watch high school sports.



Survivors include his four daughters: Sue (Joel) Telford Mosinee, Betsy (Alan) Blaschka Wausau , Karen Schirmer Wausau , and Clara (Brian) Christianson, Madison; five grandchildren, Becca ( Dan) Thurs, Joey Blaschka, Jarrett and Emma Telford, and Max Christianson; one great grandson, William Thurs; sisters, Carole(Matt) Jari, Andrianne (Paddy) Schneider, Patsy (Jim) Biddle, and Kathy Deicher; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Schirmer, Geri Glaeser, and Dianette Glaeser; numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Clara Schirmer, his wife Mary Lou Schirmer, Step mother Margret (Polack) Schirmer, his brothers, Robert, Raymond, Irving Schirmer and his sister Pearl Hubbard.



Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home assisted the family with a private graveside burial held on Saturday, December 5th at 1 PM at Restlawn cemetery. Father Martin officiated. The family will have a celebration of life in the summer of 2021. Memorials may be made out to the family so they may donate to his favorite charities.



A special thank you to the nursing and support staff at Mount View Lakeside for their wonderful care and sincere friendship of dad during his stay.









