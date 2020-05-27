|
|
Glenn Oelke
Wausau - Glenn Oelke is now at peace in Heaven with his wife, Elaine. At the age of 89, Glenn passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Colonial Manor of Wausau.
He was born February 12, 1931 in the town of Stettin to the late Reinhart and Elsie (Zahn) Oelke. As a youngster, Glenn helped on the family farm with his sisters, Shirley and Arlene and brother, Lyndon. As he got older, he drove milk truck, helped at Miller's Meat Market and bartended at Smokey and Millie's Bar, Marathon. Glenn's family attended Trinity Lutheran Church, Stettin where Glenn met the love of his life, Elaine Buttke at Catechism class. At that very same church, Glenn married Elaine on July 12, 1950 and were together for 68 years. Glenn worked at Marmet Corporation until retiring after 41 years of service. In his free time, Glenn enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, listening to Polka Music, playing cards, especially Sheepshead and Cribbage and spending time with family and friends at Pine Lake.
In their earlier years, Glenn and Elaine loved helping raise their two grandchildren, Miranda and Stetson and their five great grandchildren could do no wrong in Glenn's eyes.
Survivors include a daughter, Suzanne (John) Young of Wausau, son, Steve (Tracey Botterud) Oelke of Wausau, two grandchildren, Miranda (Seth) Erickson of Athens, Stetson (Amanda) Oelke of Tomahawk, five great grandchildren, Hunter, Ava, Bryn, Montgomery and Octavia and in-laws, Allen (Karen) Buttke of Wausau, Marlene (Merlin) Pruss of Fond du Lac, Lou Ann (Donald) Zamzow of Weston and Bonita Buttke of Minnetonka, MN. Glenn was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine, brother and sister-in-law, Lyndon and Geraldine Oelke, two sisters and brother-in-laws, Arlene and LaVern Teske and Shirley and Martin Hannemann.
Private services will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Helke Funeral Home, Wausau. Reverend Philip Bogen will officiate. Burial will be in Stettin Christian Cemetery. You may sign our family guest book at helke.com.
For those wishing to view Friday's services via livestream, please go to the bottom of Glenn's obituary at helke.com. Livestreaming will begin at 10:50 a.m.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 27 to May 28, 2020