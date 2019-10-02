Services
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home
327 N 3Rd Ave
Edgar, WI 54426
(715) 845-6900
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Glenn R. Urban


1939 - 2019
Glenn R. Urban Obituary
Glenn R. Urban, 80 years old, went to be with the Lord on September 26, 2019 after a sudden heart attack. Glenn was born on June 20, 1939 to the late Dusan and Anne Urban in Chicago, IL. On December 1, 1962, Glenn married the late Virdella J. Urban in Westmont, IL. In 1973, they moved from the suburbs of Chicago to Edgar, WI with hopes to enjoy country living. Glenn was employed by Marathon Electric in Wausau and later worked at Greenheck Fan Corporation in Schofield. In 1986, he began his own business, White Knight Cleaning Services, a residential and commercial carpet cleaning and janitorial service. This small business serviced the central Wisconsin region for 25 years. Glenn and Virdella were married for over 55 years.

Glenn is survived by their four daughters, Kathy (Robert) Ross of Edgar, Kristine (Jeffrey) Leitzke of Weston, Karen (Joel) Rossman of Omaha, NE and Kimberly (Jason) Peters of Colorado Springs, CO. He is survived by 12 grandchildren and 4 great-granddaughters.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home in Edgar. Visitation will also be on Saturday from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. with an 11:00 a.m. service to celebrate his life at the Edgar funeral home. Burial will be in the Edgar Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Thru the Bible (www.ttb.org). For full obituary please visit

www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Oct. 2, 2019
