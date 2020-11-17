1/1
Gloria Burgoyne
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Burgoyne

Hatley - Gloria J. Burgoyne, 77, of Hatley, died on Sunday November 15, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with her family by her side after a year long battle with cancer.

Gloria was born on Nov. 26, 1942 to the late Marvin and Ida (Schultz) Laabs. She married Andrew Burgoyne on Aug. 24, 1963, he survives.

Gloria graduated from Wausau High School in 1961.

Gloria and Andrew, owned and operated Birch Gardens in Schofield for over 30 years. They started with spring bedding plants and then added a floral business. Gloria and Andrew made sure their daughters had the biggest and best flower arrangements and bouquets for their weddings. After retirement, Gloria and her husband moved to Hatley and opened a small greenhouse, Burgey's Bloomers, and sold spring bedding for over 10 years. While her daughters were in Brownies and Girl Scouts, Gloria became known as the "Cookie Lady" due to storage of cookies she kept in her garage. Over the years, Gloria enjoyed traveling and camping with Andrew and her girls, going to the casino, bowling for over 25 years at Coral Lanes including many tournaments with friends, watching her grandchildren's sporting events, setting puzzles, and loved completing a good crossword puzzle.

Besides her husband, Gloria is survived by; her children, Kim (Jeff) Plautz, and Kelly (Jim) Dalbec; 7 Grandchildren Cory (Jessica) Laffin, Curtis Laffin, Tara (Jake) Burt, Jared (Sydney) Plautz, Amber (Jeremy Wheat) Plautz, Melody (Brian) Zyck, and Crystal Dalbec; and 6 Great-Grandchildren Kaden, Alyssa, Jace, Ariana, Jazelle, and Treyvon; one sister Carol (Warren) Reetz. Besides her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by, her brother, Lloyd Laabs and his wife Donna, as well as a niece, Lisa Kaucic.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at St. Therese Catholic Church, 113 W. Kort St, Rothschild, WI, 54474. Rev. Joseph Albert will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service, all at the church. Masks and social distancing will be required. Burial at gate of heaven will follow the service. Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be directed to the family at www.brainardfuneral.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
St. Therese Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Memorial service
02:00 PM
St. Therese Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Everest Chapel
5712 Memorial Court
Weston, WI 54476
715-845-5525
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Everest Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved