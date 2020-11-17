Gloria Burgoyne
Hatley - Gloria J. Burgoyne, 77, of Hatley, died on Sunday November 15, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with her family by her side after a year long battle with cancer.
Gloria was born on Nov. 26, 1942 to the late Marvin and Ida (Schultz) Laabs. She married Andrew Burgoyne on Aug. 24, 1963, he survives.
Gloria graduated from Wausau High School in 1961.
Gloria and Andrew, owned and operated Birch Gardens in Schofield for over 30 years. They started with spring bedding plants and then added a floral business. Gloria and Andrew made sure their daughters had the biggest and best flower arrangements and bouquets for their weddings. After retirement, Gloria and her husband moved to Hatley and opened a small greenhouse, Burgey's Bloomers, and sold spring bedding for over 10 years. While her daughters were in Brownies and Girl Scouts, Gloria became known as the "Cookie Lady" due to storage of cookies she kept in her garage. Over the years, Gloria enjoyed traveling and camping with Andrew and her girls, going to the casino, bowling for over 25 years at Coral Lanes including many tournaments with friends, watching her grandchildren's sporting events, setting puzzles, and loved completing a good crossword puzzle.
Besides her husband, Gloria is survived by; her children, Kim (Jeff) Plautz, and Kelly (Jim) Dalbec; 7 Grandchildren Cory (Jessica) Laffin, Curtis Laffin, Tara (Jake) Burt, Jared (Sydney) Plautz, Amber (Jeremy Wheat) Plautz, Melody (Brian) Zyck, and Crystal Dalbec; and 6 Great-Grandchildren Kaden, Alyssa, Jace, Ariana, Jazelle, and Treyvon; one sister Carol (Warren) Reetz. Besides her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by, her brother, Lloyd Laabs and his wife Donna, as well as a niece, Lisa Kaucic.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at St. Therese Catholic Church, 113 W. Kort St, Rothschild, WI, 54474. Rev. Joseph Albert will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service, all at the church. Masks and social distancing will be required. Burial at gate of heaven will follow the service. Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be directed to the family at www.brainardfuneral.com
.