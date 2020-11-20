Gloria J. Kondzela
Gloria J. Kondzela, 85, died Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
She was born November 17, 1935 in Milwaukee, daughter of the late Walter and Anastasia (Jasniewski) Mikolajczyk. On October 9, 1954 she married Raymond Kondzela in West Allis.
Gloria worked for many years as a legal secretary. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting and gardening. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, reading and was proud of the volunteer work her and Raymond did in the community.
Survivors include her husband, Raymond; children, Mary Ann (Timothy) Krueger, Michael Kondzela and Mark (Amy) Kondzela; grandchildren, Shelley, Shar, Theresa and Daniel; sister Dolores (Donald) Haugen, many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by brothers, Walter, Richard and Robert Mikolajczyk and Edward Plichta, and sister, Bonnie Krawczyk.
Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Deacon Jim Arndt will officiate. Current social distancing and masking protocols will be observed. Entombment will be in Memorial Chapel Mausoleum.
