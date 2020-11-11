Glorianne Palm
Wausau - Glorianne Palm, 91, passed away gracefully from natural causes on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
She was born October 9, 1929, on the family farm in Halder, WI, daughter of the late Leo and Frances (Martin) Baur. She graduated from Mosinee, WI, High School class of 1947. On June 2, 1951, she married James E. Palm at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Halder and together, raised three wonderful and productive boys.
Glorianne was a prominent Mary Kay Consultant for many years, a role she truly excelled at and enjoyed. She was a very social person, had many friends and acquaintances and lived life to the fullest.
Among her favorite pastimes, Glorianne loved skiing, traveling, landscaping and gardening.
Survivors include, son, Patrick Palm; sister, Yvonne (Glen) Ward; grandchildren, John, Robert, Catalina, Kristin and Elizabeth; daughters-in-law, Cindy and Carol; four great-grandchildren and cousins, Jim Nosaf and Paul Hawkins.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James; two sons, Peter and William; and siblings, Leo, Merlin, Neil, and Charles Baur.
The service will be held at St. Mathew's Catholic Church, 229 S 28th Ave, Wausau, WI 54401 on Friday, November 13, 2020. Visitation will be at 11:00 a.m., the service will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m., Rev. Robert Thorn will preside.
Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required to attend.
The service will be streamed live and available any time on the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity
.
