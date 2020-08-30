Gordon A. Beilke
Town of Berlin - Gordon Arvid Beilke went to be with his Heavenly Father on August 29, 2020. He was born at his home on Naugart Drive, Merrill, on February 11, 1929 to the late Edwin and Lydia (Strehlow) Beilke.
He married the true love of his life, Loretta L. Zemke, on June 16, 1962. The Lord blessed their lives with three precious children, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He was a consummate harvester on his many acres of land; especially tapping trees to make maple syrup. He was known as a hard-working dairy farmer and an excellent handy man who made many improvements to his home and was always tinkering in his woodworking shop. Gordon's love for the green and gold went beyond the Green Bay Packers, as he was an avid John Deere fan. His soft-spoken nature gained him the respect of his family and friends. He served St. Paul's Lutheran church as an Elder and by singing in the choir. Gordon loved music of all kinds, especially the musical talents of his children. He took extraordinary care of Loretta in her final years and loved watching his grandchildren and great-grandsons growing up.
Gordon is survived by his daughter, Carol Beilke (Gary Pawlak) of Hanover Park, IL; son, Richard (Tammy) Beilke of Wausau; grandchildren, Caleb (Sarah) Beilke of Merrill, Alyssa Beilke of Merrill, Chaise (Jamie) Beilke of Athens, and Shane Beilke of Wausau; great-grandsons, Damien Beilke and Brooks Beilke; sister-in-law, Helen Beilke of Virginia Beach, VA; and brother-in-law, Duane Goetsch of Wausau; brother-in-law, Kenneth (Sonia) Zemke of Marathon; sister-in-law, Leona Zemke of Wausau.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Loretta Beilke; his son, Joel Beilke of Merrill; brother, Wallace Beilke of Boulder Junction, CO; and sister, Myrna Goetsch of Wausau; as well as other relatives.
A funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Naugart (Town of Berlin) with Rev. Joel Willitz officiating. Family and friends may call beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery. In light of current recommendations, masks will be required, and social distancing will be observed.
The family would like to thank the staff at Copperleaf Assisted Living & Memory Care and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for the care and comfort given to Gordon.