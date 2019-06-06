|
Gordon Beilke
Wausau - Gordon Beilke, a lifelong resident of the Wausau area, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the age of 91.
Gordon was born May 26, 1928 in Marathon, the eldest son of Arnold and Edna (Hackbarth) Beilke. He married Shirley V. Fraaza on June 14, 1941 and they enjoyed almost 72 years of loving companionship together.
Shortly after their marriage, Gordon began working at the Weyerhauser Paper Company, where he rose to the position of mechanical millwright. He retired from that position in 1988 after 43 years.
He and Shirley enjoyed a wonderful life together. They have been faithful members of the congregation of Our Saviors Lutheran Church for more than 70 years. They raised three daughters - Kathlyn Schaaf, Pamela Beilke and Vicki Doede - and loved spending time with their five grandchildren Heather Vander Zwaag, Lindsey Jo Doede, Matthew Doede, Jeremy Schaaf and Cody Schaaf.
Summers would find them camping with their young family in northern Wisconsin and Door County or taking long cross-country road trips. They eventually bought a property outside of Fish Creek and enjoyed 25 years of family fun there with their grandchildren.
Gordon was a sweet and generous man who loved to work on projects. He was a skilled mechanic who helped family and friends when repairs were required, who mowed lawns and cleared snow for neighbors. He and Shirley remodeled an old barn at their Door County property into a beautiful summer cottage.
Gordon is survived by his loving wife Shirley; his daughters; his grandchildren; and his brother Merlyn Beilke.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Kenneth; and sister-in-law Betty Tornow.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Our Savior's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 703 Flieth Street, Wausau. Pastor Robert Edwards will officiate. Visitation will take place from 11:00 am until the time of services at the church. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park. Please go to Helke.com to sign the family guestbook.
We wish to thank the staff of Primrose Memory Care for their loving care and support.
