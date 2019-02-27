Gordon James Burzinski



Rothschild - Gordon Burzinski was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on February 23, 2019, at Mount View Care Center, surrounded by family while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.



He was born on March 2, 1931, son of the late Frank and Irma (Staadt) Burzinski. On November 13, 1971, he married Carol Sickler in Rothschild, WI.



Gordy was proud to serve his country and was a Purple Heart veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Rothschild, Schofield, Weston Memorial Post 8895 and a faithful member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. For many years, Gordon worked as a machinist at Federal Mogul, originally Wausau Motor Parts in Schofield.



Gordy was a lifelong resident of Rothschild. He enjoyed gardening, fishing up north with his family, going to the casino, playing cards with his buddies, bowling, hunting, and being an armchair coach for the Brewers and Packers.



He leaves his wife of 47 years, Carol (Sickler) Burzinski; his son, David Burzinski; his daughter, Lynn Burzinski; his sister, Mary Burzinski; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many close friends.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Bob Burzinski and Victor Buzinski; and sisters, Helen Burzinski and Joyce Howe.



Funeral Service will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Rothschild. Pastor Rich Block will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery.



Gordy's family would like to thank the staff at Mount View Care Center, Atrium Post Acute Care Weston, Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, Aspirus Wausau Hospital and Dr. William Johnston and his staff for the compassion and dedication they provided to Gordy and his family.



Brainard Funeral Home-Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.brainardfuneral.com Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary