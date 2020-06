Grace Ann WoodWausau - Grace Ann Wood, 81 of Wausau passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020. She was born to Arthur and Adeline Hass on July 22, 1938.She is survived by her 2 sons, and 3 daughters along with 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 2 stepdaughters and many step grandchildren.A Celebration of Life will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 1 to 3 pm.John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. For full obituary and condolences visit www.HonorOne.com