Grace Ann Wood
Grace Ann Wood

Wausau - Grace Ann Wood, 81 of Wausau passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020. She was born to Arthur and Adeline Hass on July 22, 1938.

She is survived by her 2 sons, and 3 daughters along with 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 2 stepdaughters and many step grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 1 to 3 pm.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. For full obituary and condolences visit www.HonorOne.com






Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
