Grace Ann Wood
Wausau - Grace Ann Wood, 81 of Wausau passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020. She was born to Arthur and Adeline Hass on July 22, 1938.
She is survived by her 2 sons, and 3 daughters along with 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 2 stepdaughters and many step grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 1 to 3 pm.
A Celebration of Life will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 1 to 3 pm.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.