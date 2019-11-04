|
Grace Janikowski
Weston - Grace Janikowski, 88, of Weston, died Friday, November 1, 2019, at Azura Memory Care, surrounded by her family.
Grace was born on May 5, 1931 in Pike Lake, WI, to the late Theodore and Theresa (Gorski) Koskey. She married Norbert Janikowski on October 27, 1952, at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church in Bevent, WI.
Grace loved to be around her family, doting on them by cooking and baking every chance she had. Spending time up north on a lake with her cane pole was a favorite pastime. Grace and Nortbert always had a good time while in each other's company, whether it was couples league bowling, casino trips, those trips up north, or driving to Stevens Point on Sunday's to participate in the Polka dances, they made the most of their time together.
Besides her husband Norbert, Grace is survived by, her children; Corri (Tom) Marschall, Tim (JoAnn) Janikowski, Mark (Lorrie) Janikowski, and Laurie (Karl) Kurtzweil; five grandchildren, Brock (Meghan) Janikowski, Stacy (Klay) Swatloski, Breanna Janikowski, Tiffany (Ben Herzfeldt) Janikowski, and Tanner Janikowski; two great-grandchildren, Kenley and Kashten Swatloski; sister-in-law Marge Koskey; and brother-in-law Donald Maszk. Grace was preceded in death by two brothers, Elmer Gorski and Lawrence Koskey, and one sister, Elsie Maszk.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 6101 Zinser Street, Weston. Rev. Greg Bohren will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service all at the church. Burial will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Rothschild. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be directed to the family at www.brainardfuneral.com.
A special thank you to the staff at Azura Memory Care for their compassion and care that they gave Grace during her stay. And to Interim Healthcare & Hospice Service for all they did for Grace to have comfort and peace.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019