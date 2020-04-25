|
Grace K. Olejniczak
Florence, AZ - Grace K. Olejniczak passed from this life of natural causes at the age of 101 on Thursday, April 23rd, 2020 in Florence, AZ at her daughter and son in law's home.
She was born on March 31,1919 , in Stevens Point, WI, the daughter of Benedict and Frances(Rinka) Konkol. Grace graduated from Black River Falls High School as valedictorian.
Grace lived and raised her daughter, Ann, in Wausau. She worked many years at Wausau Motor Parts which later became Muskegon Piston Rings. She was a long standing member of Holy Name Catholic Church. Grace wanted her legacy to be that she was a nice person. We will all remember her as a lover of all animals, especially cats.
Grace married Stanley J. Olejniczak in November, 1969. He preceded her in death on August, 1986.
Grace is survived by her daughter, Ann (Bob)Klinger, granddaughter, Kala (Michael) Moynihan of Chicago, IL and 2 great grandchildren, Katherine and Andrew Moynihan, granddaughter, Rhonda Klinger (Kevin Brown) of Milwaukee, WI. She is also survived by her sisters-in law Dorothea Konkol and Carole Konkol as well as many nieces and nephews.
Grace is also survived by her step children of the Olejniczak family,
Stanley JR., James, Jean, Richard, Janice, Mary, Michael, and Virginia.
Grace had a special relationship with her step granddaughter ,Courtney Day and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Stanley Olejniczak, her sister, Jeannette Rudolph, and her brothers, Arnold and Allan Konkol.
A celebration of life is tentatively planned for summer of 2020 at Holy Name Church with internment at Restlawn Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to High Desert Humane Society at 669 N Broad St, Globe, AZ 85501,or Hospice of the Valley at 1510 E Flower St. Phoenix, AZ 85014 or Holy Name Church in Wausau, WI.
We especially want to thank Jill Stewart RNCM and Rose Johnson, LMSW from Hospice of the Valley.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020