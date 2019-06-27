|
|
Grace Menzner
Marathon City - Grace Ellen Menzner, 84, of Marathon City, passed away at her home, surrounded by her family, on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Grace was born, June 1, 1935 in Oshkosh to the late Edwin and Charlotte (Daems) Serwas. After finishing high school in Oshkosh, Grace attended Mount Mary College in Milwaukee where she earned her degree in Occupational Therapy. Grace married Robert Menzner in Oshkosh on June 25, 1960. She and Bob moved several times in the United States and Germany while Bob was in the Army, until they settled in Marathon in 1968. Grace continued her Occupational Therapy career at St. Mary's Hospital in Wausau and later, Wausau Hospital Center. She was a member of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish where she volunteered both at her church and school library. In her younger years, Grace enjoyed bowling, quilting , knitting, and being a den mother. Over the years she donated many knitted caps for infants at Aspirus Birthing Center. She had a "green thumb" tending to her flower and vegetable gardens. In addition to supporting their children's and grandchildren's events, Grace and Bob loved spending time with family and friends at their cottage on Trout Lake and their winter home in Marco Island, FL. Whether it was a visit to the casino or going out to eat with the ladies, Grace always enjoyed having a good time. Over and above all else, mom was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She supported her children and grandchildren in all of their activities, without fail. She put all her energy into providing all of us a stable loving home and her cooking and homemaking skills were exceptional. Her smile and sense of humor always made us laugh.
Survivors include sons Philip (Lori) Menzner of Wausau, Dr. Jeffry Menzner (Dr. Dawn King-Menzner), of Boise, ID, daughters Kristin Menzner of Wausau, Cindy (David) Hahn of Wausau, ten grandchildren, Katie (Fiance-Patrick Johnson), PJ and Erin Menzner, Hannah and Ben Menzner, Alyssa and Austin Kosour, Jacob, Madeline and Nathaniel Hahn, brother-in-law Jack Andrashko of Woodbury MN, and sister-in-law Phyllis Kass of Spokane, WA. Grace was preceeded in death by her husband Robert, three sisters, Lois Andrashko, Jane (William) Baivier, Doris (Heinz) Rupert, sister-in-law Linita McDonald, and brother-in-law Philip H. Menzner.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, 712 Market St., Marathon. Reverend Monsignor Joseph Diermeier will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. You may sign our family guest book at helke.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish.
We would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and doctors at Aspirus Wausau Hospital and Comfort Care and Hospice Services, as well as to the devoted caregivers, who took such wonderful care of Mom over these last three years.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 27, 2019