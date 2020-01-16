Services
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
Grace Seidler


1931 - 2020
Grace Seidler Obituary
Grace Seidler

Rib Mountain - Grace Patricia Seidler, 88, Rib Mountain, died Monday, January 13, 2020 at Azura Memory Care of Wausau under the care of Interim Hospice and Palliative Care.

Grace was born December 14, 1931 in Wausau to the late Elmer and Adly (Anderson) Kellbach. She married Eugene Francis Seidler on January 8, 1949 in Wausau. Grace was a loving mother to her children and enjoyed working in her garden and with the farm animals. Sadly, after 63 loving years together Eugene died on June 16, 2012.

Grace is survived by her loving children, Susan Hereen, Dorothy Esco, Carol Seidler, Ronald Seidler, Cynthis Gonyea, Jim Seidler and Virginia Ruckheim; 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and many extended family and friends.

A private celebration of Grace's life will be held at a later date. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.

Sincere appreciation goes to the staff of Azura Memory Care of Wausau and Interim Hospice and Palliative Care for their compassionate care for Grace and her family.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
