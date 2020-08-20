Grada Racine



Lompoc, CA - Grada Racine went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 5, 2020. Born May 7, 1959 in Sneek, The Netherlands to Jan and Adriana Vanderwerf. She immigrated to the United States on July 4, 1964 with her parents and younger sister Anja. The family settled in Wausau, Wisconsin.



Grada graduated from Wausau East High School and went on to UWMC and Northern Illinois University to receive her BSN in nursing. Later earning her master's degree in Nursing.



Grada was married to Gary Racine on May 23, 1981. They were blessed with 4 children. Daniel (Wendy) Racine, Taira (Ben) Braden, David (Jennifer) Racine, and Jeffery (Heather) Racine. They have 8 grandchildren. Grace, Faith, Joshua, Mason, Skyler, Raphaella, Catalina and Emilia.



Grada is survived by her parents Jan and Adriana (deJong) Vanderwerf, sister Anja (Randy) Leitzke, sister Marion (John) Vehlow, brother Partick (Cheryl) Vanderwerf, Nephews, Nieces, and great Nieces.



Grada worked as an RN at St. Joseph's Hospital in Elgin Illinois for 13 years. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. Grada was a prayer warrior and was always looking for ministry opportunities and her main focus was people. Grada was loving, compassionate, creative, artistic, and had many passions in her life which included flowers, her English Garden, knitting, sewing, handcrafts, writing, playing the drums, and lifelong learning. Evangelizing was extremely important to Grada and she led several groups focused on ministry. She also liked to host dinners and gatherings at their home in Illinois.



There will be a memorial service to celebrate Grada's life for all Family and Friends onTuesday, August 25, 2020 at 10:30am at Highland Community Church, Wausau Campus.









