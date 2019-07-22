Resources
More Obituaries for Graham Boorse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graham T. Boorse Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Graham T. Boorse Sr. Obituary
Graham T. Boorse, Sr

Wausau - Graham T. Boorse 85, passed away at Mount View Nursing Home on July 17, 2019. Graham was born in Milwaukee, WI on May 29, 1934 to Harry & Vivian (Berres) Boorse.

On June 21, 1958 he married Alvina Salzwedel. He is survived by 4 children, Graham Boorse Jr, Jeffrey Boorse, Steven (Teresa) Boorse and Vicki (Luke) Utecht all residing in Wausau, WI. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, his mother Vivian Boorse and sister Pattie Jo Jaynes.

Graham was employed for 40 years at American Can as a litho printer.

A special thanks to the staff at Mount View Nursing Home and Aspirus Hospice for the loving care given to Graham.

Graham was a loving husband, father and an amazing friend. He had a quick wit and an unending sense of humor.

A family memorial will be held in August at Graham's request.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 22 to July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.