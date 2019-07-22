|
Graham T. Boorse, Sr
Wausau - Graham T. Boorse 85, passed away at Mount View Nursing Home on July 17, 2019. Graham was born in Milwaukee, WI on May 29, 1934 to Harry & Vivian (Berres) Boorse.
On June 21, 1958 he married Alvina Salzwedel. He is survived by 4 children, Graham Boorse Jr, Jeffrey Boorse, Steven (Teresa) Boorse and Vicki (Luke) Utecht all residing in Wausau, WI. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, his mother Vivian Boorse and sister Pattie Jo Jaynes.
Graham was employed for 40 years at American Can as a litho printer.
A special thanks to the staff at Mount View Nursing Home and Aspirus Hospice for the loving care given to Graham.
Graham was a loving husband, father and an amazing friend. He had a quick wit and an unending sense of humor.
A family memorial will be held in August at Graham's request.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 22 to July 24, 2019