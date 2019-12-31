Services
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory J. "Greg" Brown

Gregory J. "Greg" Brown Obituary
Gregory "Greg" J. Brown

Wausau - Gregory J. Brown, 55, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 while under the care of Ministry Hospice at his home.

He was born November 27, 1964 in Chicago, son of the late Terence J. and Barbara (Smielewski) Brown. On August 18, 2006 he married Christine Brown in Kalamazoo, MI. She survives.

Greg was a security guard at the Great Dane in Wausau for more than three years. Some of his favorite pastimes included building model rockets, camping, target shooting and being in the outdoors. Greg enjoyed listening to all kinds of music most especially Pink Floyd.

Survivors include his wife, Christine Brown, Wausau, his children, Nick (Beth) Brown, Buchanan, MI, Alex (Stephanie) Brown, LaPorte, IN, Christopher (Michelle) Brown, New Buffalo, MI, Ashley (Austin) Nelson, Otsego, MI and Eric (Morgan) Rustenholtz, Kalamazoo, MI, six grandchildren, Bella, McKenzie, Jaxson and Raelyn Brown, Joseph Brown and David Conklin and his sister, Karen Fredrickson, Three Oaks, MI.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Cathy Brown.

Memorial services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Visitation will be held from 4:30 p.m. Wednesday until the time of services all at the Stewart Avenue funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to ASPCA or a local humane society of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020
