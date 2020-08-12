1/1
Gretchen Burzinski
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gretchen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gretchen Burzinski

Gretchen L. Burzinski, age 79 of Iola, WI passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Living Oaks in Iola. Gretchen was born on October 30, 1940 daughter of the late Ronald and Edna (Volk) Burbey in Park Falls, WI. She married Eugene Burzinski on September 28, 1979 in Waupaca, WI.

Gretchen is survived by her grandchildren, Dannah Hundt; Aaron Hundt; Benjamin Hundt; great-grandchildren, Grayson and Hayden Pettit; sister, Brenda Burbey-Paduan; brother, John (Laura) Burbey; nephews, Kyle and Bryan Burbey; step-daughters, Cynthia Burzinski-Rivera; Linda (James) Burzinski-Dotson; step-grandchildren, Timothy Rivera; Sarah Alfaro; also many other relatives and friends. Gretchen is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene Burzinski; daughter, Julie Warner-Hundt; brother-in-law, Bill Paduan; and an infant brother, Douglas Burbey.

Memorial Service is pending at this time. Jungers-Holly Funeral Home of Amherst is assisting the family with arrangements. Updated service times and online condolences available at www.hollyfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in Gretchen's name.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jungers-Holly Funeral Home
262 S Main St
Amherst, WI 54406
(715) 824-3221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jungers-Holly Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved