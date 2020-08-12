Gretchen Burzinski
Gretchen L. Burzinski, age 79 of Iola, WI passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Living Oaks in Iola. Gretchen was born on October 30, 1940 daughter of the late Ronald and Edna (Volk) Burbey in Park Falls, WI. She married Eugene Burzinski on September 28, 1979 in Waupaca, WI.
Gretchen is survived by her grandchildren, Dannah Hundt; Aaron Hundt; Benjamin Hundt; great-grandchildren, Grayson and Hayden Pettit; sister, Brenda Burbey-Paduan; brother, John (Laura) Burbey; nephews, Kyle and Bryan Burbey; step-daughters, Cynthia Burzinski-Rivera; Linda (James) Burzinski-Dotson; step-grandchildren, Timothy Rivera; Sarah Alfaro; also many other relatives and friends. Gretchen is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene Burzinski; daughter, Julie Warner-Hundt; brother-in-law, Bill Paduan; and an infant brother, Douglas Burbey.
Memorial Service is pending at this time. Jungers-Holly Funeral Home of Amherst is assisting the family with arrangements. Updated service times and online condolences available at www.hollyfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in Gretchen's name.