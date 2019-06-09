Services
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home
301 Walnut St
Marathon, WI 54448
(715) 845-6900
Resources
More Obituaries for Gunnar Zemski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gunnar John Zemski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gunnar John Zemski Obituary
Gunnar John Zemski

Marathon - Gunnar John Zemski, much loved and loving son of Lee and Ann Zemski, unexpectedly passed into eternal life on May 25, 2019. His bright smile, terrific sense of humor, and incredible hugs are irreplaceable and will be greatly missed.

He was born on November 30, 1999, in Wausau, Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by his best buddy, Dziadzia (Joe Zemski) and his gentle Grandy (Rita Menzner). He leaves behind many people who will miss him desperately including: Mom and Dad, Papa (Don Menzner), Busia (LouAnn Zemski), Aunts, Uncles, and cousins.

The Funeral Mass was celebrated Saturday June 8, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon, with burial following in the parish cemetery. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier was the celebrant.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home
Download Now