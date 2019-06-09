|
|
Gunnar John Zemski
Marathon - Gunnar John Zemski, much loved and loving son of Lee and Ann Zemski, unexpectedly passed into eternal life on May 25, 2019. His bright smile, terrific sense of humor, and incredible hugs are irreplaceable and will be greatly missed.
He was born on November 30, 1999, in Wausau, Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by his best buddy, Dziadzia (Joe Zemski) and his gentle Grandy (Rita Menzner). He leaves behind many people who will miss him desperately including: Mom and Dad, Papa (Don Menzner), Busia (LouAnn Zemski), Aunts, Uncles, and cousins.
The Funeral Mass was celebrated Saturday June 8, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon, with burial following in the parish cemetery. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier was the celebrant.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 9, 2019