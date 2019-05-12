Services
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church
Edgar, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church
H. Fred Paul Obituary
H. Fred Paul

Edgar - Age 68, of Edgar, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 9, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 7PM on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Edgar with Rev. Thomas Huff officiating. Committal services will be held in the parish cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday at the church in Edgar from 6PM until time of services.

Arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to read Fred's Life Story and share condolences.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 12, 2019
