H. Fred Paul
Edgar - Age 68, of Edgar, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 9, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 7PM on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Edgar with Rev. Thomas Huff officiating. Committal services will be held in the parish cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday at the church in Edgar from 6PM until time of services.
Arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 12, 2019