Harold H. Baumann
Weston - Harold (Jack) H. Baumann, 89, of Weston, passed away on March 8, 2020, at Primrose Memory Care, Weston.
He was born in Marathon County on August 30, 1930, to the late Fredrick and Hattie (Steffan) Baumann. He married Joan Beyer on July 25, 1955, enjoying 45 years together. Joan preceded Harold in death in 2000.
Harold worked in the timber industry as a logger, lumber grader and selling Christmas trees for many years. He had a passion for hunting, fishing and working in the woods. Most important to Harold were his friends and family. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Harold is survived by his children, Myron (Patrice) Baumann, Susan (Kevin) Cosentino, and Patrick (Jill) Baumann. He is also survived by his grandchildren Joshua (Kim) Baumann, Noah (Heather) Baumann, Hannah (Nate Belisle - fiancé) Baumann, Olivia (Spencer Hauck - significant other) Cosentino and step Grandchildren, Paul (Kara) Lehman, Michael (Jessie - fiancé) Lehman and Thomas (Bobbi) Lehman. Harold also had three step great grandchildren, Ethan, Shawn and Mary Lehman.
He was also proceeded in death by his brother Herman Baumann and his sister Rose Schreiber.
A funeral service will take place at 11:00 am on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church, 1300 Townline Road, Wausau. Pastor David Wetmore will officiate. Visitation will take place from 9:30 until time of service at the church. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park. Family and friends may go to helke.com to leave an online condolence.
Memorials in Harold's memory may be directed to St Croix Hospice, who cared for Harold in his final days. The family would like to thank both Primrose Memory Care and St Croix Hospice workers for taking such great care of him during his stay and final days. You made it much easier for Harold's journey.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020