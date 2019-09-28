Services
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Harold "Harry" Jahsmann Jr.


1948 - 2019
Harold "Harry" Jahsmann Jr. Obituary
Harold "Harry" Jahsmann, Jr.

Weston - Harold "Harry" Jahsmann Jr., 71, Minocqua/Wausau, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Rennes Health in Weston.

He was born March 31, 1948, in Wausau, the son of Arlene (Bopf) Jahsmann and Harold Jahsmann Sr. He married Joreen Petri on August 26, 1967 at Zion Lutheran Church in Wausau. She survives.

He graduated from Wausau High School in 1966 and continued his education at NCTI, graduating in 1969 with a degree in Residential Design. He started his career in commercial construction with Urban Steel Buildings and continued with Wimmer Construction. He then went on to co-found United Structures Inc. and was President until his retirement in 2006. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, woodworking, and most of all traveling with his wife and cherished Yorkshire Terrier, Chester. Thousands of miles were covered in their Newmar Dutchstar as well as their touring motorcycle; Harry most often leading the way as they crossed the country with friends. Las Vegas was also one of his most favored destinations.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a dear friend. Survivors, besides his wife Joreen include his two daughters, Stacey (John) Morache, Wausau, and Wendy Jahsmann (Amy Paloranta), Tomahawk, three grandsons, Dominic, Max and Tyler Morache, and two Teddy Bears pups, "the boys," Trooper and Ranger.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams Street, Wausau. Rev. Wes Jedras will officiate. Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Harry's name can be directed to the Northwood's Wildlife Center, 8683 S. Blumenstein Rd. Minocqua, WI. 54548.

Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 28, 2019
