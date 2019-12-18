|
Harold L. Goretski
Sayner - Harold L. Goretski, 79, Sayner, formerly of Wausau, passed away peacefully with his wife, Gerry by his side on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Riverview Health Services in Tomahawk.
He was born January 24, 1940 in Bevent, son of the late Rueben and Lucy (Wrobleski) Goretski. On January 23, 1960, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Geraldine "Gerry" Brendemuehl at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. She survives.
For 13 years, Harold worked for Marathon Battery and retired from Wausau Metal Corp., where he worked for 30 years, until his retirement. He was a member of the Sayner Lions Club and was currently a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Sayner. Harold was very faithful and loved to volunteer and participate in many church activities.
Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed watching the birds and feeding the deer, going up to the cabin in Canada, polkas, playing the button accordion and watching NASCAR. Most of all, he loved his time spent with his family and his dog the late "Skipper".
Survivors include, his wife, Gerry; four children, James Goretski, Wausau, John Goretski, Wausau, Lori (Mark) Krall, St. Germaine and Lisa (Todd) Mueller, Wausau; two grandchildren, Joshua (Nicki) Goretski, Eagle River and Tyler (Jordan) Mueller, Wausau; three siblings, Tom (Kathy Eden) Goretski, Stevens Point, Don (Charleen) Goretski, Wausau and Betty (Dave) Duranceau, Tomahawk; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Elaine Nowacki.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at Noon on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Church of the Holy Name of Jesus, Wausau. Rev. Samuel Martin will preside. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau and again on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019