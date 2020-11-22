Harold Nauta
Birnamwood - Harold F. Nauta, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Harold was the son of Henry and Ruth Nauta, and was born in rural Marathon County on April 8, 1930. He graduated from Antigo high school in 1948, and lived in Birnamwood for over 65 years, where he enjoyed the company of his many friends and relatives. He is survived by his son William (Washington Island, Wisconsin), his son Robert (Oregon, Wisconsin) and his brother, Dale (Grafton, Wisconsin). Harold had one granddaughter, Sarah Nauta-Meakin (Glen Burnie, Maryland) and two great-grandsons. Harold was married to Patricia Damp from 1950 until 1963, and married Mavis Humblet on December 19, 1964. They were married until Mavis' death in 2007.
Harold served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and was a lifelong member of the Darling Gunderson American Legion Post #341, Birnamwood. Harold had a long career as a truck driver, starting by transporting German prisoners of war during World War II, followed by many years hauling cattle, grain, fuel and tires.
His family would like to thank his close friends for their friendship and support, particularly Mavis' nieces and nephews, who provided such great support for him over the years.
The immediate family will have a private burial, and hope to have a celebration of Harold's life with his family and friends in the Spring, in anticipation of safer conditions for a public gathering. In Lieu of cards and flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Darling Gunderson American Legion Post #341, Birnamwood, Wisconsin 54414.
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com