|
|
Harriet Doerr
Wausau - Harriet Marcella Doerr (nee Ekker), 84, went to be with the Lord on October 8 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Benedictine Living Community of Wausau.
Harriet was born on November 7, 1934 in Spring Grove, MN to the late Ida (Ofstedahl) Ekker and Ingvald Ekker.
She married Floyd Wilbur Doerr on February 27, 1954 in Rock Springs, WI.
Harriet worked for 25 years at Wausau Hospitals (Aspirus) in the housekeeping department. After her retirement she enjoyed traveling and spending time with her many family and friends.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church - Wausau where she participated in Bible studies, Widows Club, Homemakers Club and helping serve meals at funerals.
Harriet is survived by seven of her loving children, Karen (Chris) Gremban of Spring Hill, TN, Virginia (Mark) Feucht of Tacoma, WA, Michael (Najhmi) Doerr of Albuquerque, NM, Brian (Dede Richards) Doerr, Sandra (Michael) Kyle, Susan Doerr and Pamela (Steven) Grunenwald all of Wausau; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Betty (Doerr) Lange of Merrill and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; daughter, Jeanette; 4 sisters and 2 brothers.
The funeral service for Harriet will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Stewart Ave. Rev. Zach Holdorf will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the church on Saturday. Entombment will be at Restlawn Garden of Eternal Rest. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.
Special thanks goes to the nurses and staff of Our House Living Center, Benedictine Living Community and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for their kind and compassionate care for Harriet over the last years of her life.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019