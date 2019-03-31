|
|
Harriet Johnson
Kronenwetter - Harriet M. Johnson, 97 of Kronenwetter (Formerly of Racine, WI) passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 26th at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Harriet was born on June 14th, 1921 in Denmark, WI. She graduated from Washington Park Highschool in 1939. She worked as a bookbinder at Western Publishing for 35 years, retiring in 1983. She volunteered for St. Lukes Hospital in Racine and enjoyed helping out at the Christmas House for Cancer. She liked to golf with her girlfriends and play cards, especially cribbage and sheepshead. Harriet had a beautiful voice and would sing for anyone! She was a fabulous cook and was well known for her Danish Klejner and Danish Dumpling Soup. She was also an avid crocheter and made sure everyone had an afghan! Harriet loved owls and had collected many over the years. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family. We will always remember her wonderful Sunday dinners! Harriet was a strong, loving, and beautiful wife, mother, sister, and friend and will be sadly missed by all. Harriet is survived by her daughters, Doreen Klauser of Franklin, Tamara (Ron) Peterson of Kronenwetter, Shirley (Leonard) Hale of Kansas City, MO, and Sandy Kinard of Plano, TX., Thirteen grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren and many more relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Johnson, Son, David Klaus, Mom, Hannah Nelson, Dad, Einer Nelson, Brother, Leroy Nelson and Sisters, Lucile Moyle and Lavern Nelson.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 6th at 3 pm at Christ Community Church (8100 Alderson in Schofield). Dr. Robin Wilde will officiate. Visitation will be held from 1 pm until the time of service at 3:00 p.m., all at the church.
The family would like to thank Dr. William Johnston and the staff at Aspirus Palliative Care for their exceptional care and compassion.
Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.HonorOne.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 31, 2019