|
|
Harry A. Weinberger
Wausau - Harry A. Weinberger, 94, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in Sacramento, CA.
He was born September 9, 1924 in Chicago, IL, son of the late Harry D. and Lucy (Shinn) Weinberger. On May 19, 1944, he married Joan Styza in Wausau. She preceded him in death on July 16, 2000.
Harry was a veteran of the United States Army and proudly served his country during World War II. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Burns Post No. 388, Wausau. For 55 years, he worked for Federal-Mogul in Schofield, where he worked as a supervisor until his retirement. Harry served on the Wausau City Council for over 20 years.
Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling and loved spending time outdoors.
Survivors include, two sons, Allan (Alonna) Weinberger, California and Terry Weinberger, Wausau; two grandchildren, Rick Weinberger, Nevada and Cherie (Brian) Pace, California; five great-grandchildren, Aaron, Samantha, Alexandra, Vincent and Adrianna; eight siblings, Helen Stubbe, Jack Weinberger, Ada Wendlandt, Margie Snyder, Patsy Griffin, David Weinberger, Danny (Karen) Weinberger and Bob (Carol) Weinberger; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents and wife, Joan, he was preceded in death by six siblings, Jim, Norman, Betty, Lillian, Joan and Elsie Mae.
Funeral services will be at Noon on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Rev. Joy Nelson-Jeffers will officiate. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau, with full military honors conducted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Burns Post No. 388, Wausau. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 1, 2019