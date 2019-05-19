|
Harry E. Gattiker
Atlanta, GA - Harry E. Gattiker, 81, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away September 25th 2018. The son of the late Arnold and Agnes Gattiker, he was born February 11, 1937 in Loretto, PA.
Harry began his Insurance Claims career, in 1960, after graduating from the University of Wisconsin. He served his country in the National Guard in Wisconsin and Indiana. Harry loved to garden and be outdoors. He was a tinkerer, an avid fisherman and boater, and loved to snow ski. He was an active member of the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. Over the years, Harry volunteered at Lutherwood, Habitat for Humanity, and the MUST ministries.
Harry Gattiker is survived by his wife of 58 years, Betty Sturm Gattiker, and their three children and families. Daughter, Linda K. (Dave) Jancik and children Bryant, Derek and Kirsten (Naperville Illinois); his daughter Tracy L. (Mike) Christensen (Salt Lake City, Utah); and his son, Eric H. (Terry), children Erica, Emily, and Patrick (Athens, Georgia). He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents and older siblings, Dorothy, Robert (Betty), and Godfrey (Irene).
A memorial service and internment is scheduled for Tuesday, May 28th 2019, at 11:00 AM at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau, Wisconsin. Reverend Erik Olson, of First English Lutheran Church, will be officiating.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 19, 2019