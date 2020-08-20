1/2
Harry H. Syring
1925 - 2020
Harry H. Syring

Wausau - It is with sadness that the family of Harry Syring announces his passing on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at the age of 95 years, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, Wausau.

Harry was born on the family farm in the Town of Frankfort, Marathon County, Wisconsin on February 24, 1925, to the late Paul and Ida (Leffel) Syring. His early years were spent in a one-room schoolhouse. He graduated from Colby High School in 1943, and enlisted in the Navy in May 1944. He was honorably discharged from the Navy as a Seaman Second Class in July 1945. In September of that year, he married the late Regina Lake in Bessemer, MI, and they had two daughters. Harry is survived by his daughter Sandra (Thomas) Allen, Wausau, his six grandchildren, Traci (Kevin) Hughes, Bellevue, WA, Julie (Brett) Coffin, Scarborough, ME, Andrew (Caro) Johnson, Eau Claire, WI, Scott (Natalie) Allen, Eau Claire, WI, Leslie (Joe) Marston, Mound, MN, and Katie Johnson, Burnsville, MN, and eleven great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, his wife Regina, his daughter Patricia and her husband Gregory Johnson, Harry was preceeded in death by his ten brothers and sisters, Urban, Esther, Karl, Ella, Paul, Arthur, Herbert, Ida, Betty, and Crystal. Harry worked at 3M Company in Wausau for more than 40 years, retiring in 1987.

Harry enjoyed fishing and hunting at his cottage on Somo Lake near Tomahawk, and woodworking and gardening at his home in Wausau. Before her death, Harry and Regina enjoyed traveling extensively in Europe, Alaska, Florida, and much of the United States.

At the time of his death, he had been a resident of Applegate Terrace Assisted Living in Wausau. Harry's family would like to thank the staff of Applegate for the kind and thoughtful care they provided him in his last years, and also thank the staff of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for making his final days comfortable.

In memory of Harry a visitation will be held from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Interment services will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.

Because we care about the safety of family and friends, face masks are encouraged and social distancing will be observed.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com






Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau West
