Harry W. Sammann
Harry W. Sammann

Rib Mountain - Harry W. Sammann, 81, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at his home.

He was born February 26, 1939 in Germany, son of the late Willi and Erika (Hansen) Sammann. On April 23, 1960 he married Susan Hlava at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau.

For many years he owned and operated Harry's Decorating in Wausau. He enjoyed raising and training homing pigeons and had a great sense of humor.

Survivors include his wife, Susan; children, Kena (Paul) Blaschka, Schofield and their children, Amber, David and Dylan (Katie) Blaschka; and Jeff Sammann, Wausau and his son, Casey Sammann, and his dog, Bella.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Bart Isaacson and the staff at Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for the compassionate care given to Harry.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
