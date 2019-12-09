|
|
Harry Zunker, Jr.
Wausau - Harry D. Zunker, Jr., 86 of Wausau, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Mount View Care Center, Wausau.
He was born on March 30, 1933 in Wausau, son of the late Harry Sr. and Lillian (Stubbe) Zunker.
His favorite hobbies were collecting guns and selling automobiles.
Survivors include three daughters, Jane Johnson, CA, Amy Loranzo, FL, and Linda Martin, IL; grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother Eugene Zunker, and his sister Dorothy (Zunker) Stefanski.
Memorial Service will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams St. Wausau. Rev. John Stransky will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:30 until the time of service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be given at brainardfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019