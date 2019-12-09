Services
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
522 Adams St
Wausau, WI 54403
715-845-5525
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Zunker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Zunker Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry Zunker Jr. Obituary
Harry Zunker, Jr.

Wausau - Harry D. Zunker, Jr., 86 of Wausau, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Mount View Care Center, Wausau.

He was born on March 30, 1933 in Wausau, son of the late Harry Sr. and Lillian (Stubbe) Zunker.

His favorite hobbies were collecting guns and selling automobiles.

Survivors include three daughters, Jane Johnson, CA, Amy Loranzo, FL, and Linda Martin, IL; grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother Eugene Zunker, and his sister Dorothy (Zunker) Stefanski.

Memorial Service will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams St. Wausau. Rev. John Stransky will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:30 until the time of service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be given at brainardfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Download Now