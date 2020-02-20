|
Harvey Bricko
Weston - Harvey Bricko passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Rennes Health & Rehab Center, Weston, WI. He was born January 5, 1927 in Waupaca County, town of Harrison, to Zander and Evelyn (Mattson) Bricko. He was a World War II Army Veteran serving in France and was discharged as a Sergeant. He met Julia "Jupie" Brenden in Fish Creek, WI, whom he married on September 9, 1950 in Wittenberg. They farmed in the town of Harrison for 5 years and then moved to Wausau. Harvey worked in construction for his career and was proud of the many major buildings he worked on in the Wausau and surrounding area. Harvey was a natural leader and belonged to the following organizations: Local 17 Union Bricklayers and Masons where he served as president for 11 years; president of the Building Trades and a delegate to Travel Trades; Bloecher-Johnson American Legion Post #502; Elderon Memorial Post 8068 VFW54 where he served as commander for 26 years; Rib Mountain Lutheran Church in Wausau; Faith Lutheran Church in Rosholt, and Trinity Lutheran Church in Wausau. He enjoyed doing charity auctions, fishing the Little Wolff River at his cottage, and loved spending time with his family and friends. Harvey was preceded in death by his father Zander in 1979, his mother Evelyn in 2003, sister Violet Wolff in 2007, and his wife Julia in 2009. He is survived by twin daughters Karen Katz and Sharon (Tim) Rock ; granddaughters Julia Katz (Bodin Djuric), Alana Katz, Morgan Rock (fiancée David Marshall) and Kirsten Rock (fiancée Eric Schiling); great-grandson Gage Bunkelman; sister Janace Lee; and brother-in-law John Wolff.
Harvey's service will be at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau (501 Stewart Ave.) on Monday February 24, 2020 at 11 am with visitation from 9 -11 am at the church. Reverend Zach Holdorf will officiate. Burial will be Evergreen Rest Cemetery in Elderon at 2:30PM with military rites conducted by the Elderon VFW.
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020