Harvey L. Kettner
Wausau - Harvey L. Kettner, 83, Wausau passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with his daughter, Kelly by his side.
He was born July 23, 1936 in Unity, son of the late Michael and Alice (Bootz) Kettner.
At a young age his love for trucking started by redesigning his little red wagon into his very first pulp truck that his dog Shep, could pull. He later purchased his first truck in 1952 and continued trucking until the age of 80. While enjoying his trucking career he also ran the family dairy farm with his father.
Harvey proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1959 until 1962 in the transportation T43T Company as a truck driving Specialist Corporal.
When he returned home, he caught the eye of his nephew's teacher Faith Benedict and they were married on February 11, 1967. A marriage that lasted 51 years until Faith's death on April 18, 2018.
Among his favorite pastimes he enjoyed working with horses, trout fishing on the Prairie River and especially being on Silver Lake with his family.
Survivors include his daughter, Kelly Kettner, Irma, his siblings, Lois Smith, Wausau, Judy (Dennis) Rhyner, Kronenwetter, Darlene (Paul) Habeck, Wausau, Donald (Shirley) Kettner, Wausau, Elmer Kettner, Antigo, Edward (Kay) Kettner, Wausau, one sister-in-law, Kathy (Steve) Hager, Mission Viejo, CA and many nieces and nephews. Harvey was preceded in death by his nephew, Jesse Kettner and a niece Mary Kettner.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Wausau. The Rev. Kemp Jones will officiate. Entombment will be in Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be directed to . Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2019