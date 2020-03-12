|
|
Harvey R. Willhite
Edgar - Harvey R. Willhite, 87, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Applegate Terrace, Wausau, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
He was born June 24, 1932, son of the late Lester and Clara (Ullrich) Willhite. He graduated from Wausau High School in 1950. On July 20, 1953, Harvey began working for Wisconsin Public Service, where he worked until his retirement in 1993.
He was a member of the Quarter Century Club and former member of the Edgar Fire Department. In his younger years, he was a Edgar Boy Scout Leader and was a member of the Order of the Arrow. He was currently a member of St. John Lutheran Church ELCA, Edgar where he often served as a greeter.
On October 24, 1959, he married Enola Mueller in Edgar. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past October.
Harvey was an avid gardener and was very proud of his flower gardening. He also loved to fish and tell fishy stories. Together, Harvey and Enola loved to spend time with their family and friends at their camper in Tomahawk.
Survivors include, his wife, Enola; three children, Sue Willhite, Steve (Ann) Willhite and Judy (Steve) Weber; three grandchildren, Stephanie (Bradley) Johncox, Jaimie (Dustin) Adamavich and Michael (Taylor Jaecks) Willhite; three granddogs, Rowdy, Derek and Jordie; and is further survived by one aunt and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church ELCA on County Road N, Edgar (Town of Wien). Rev. Gail Sowell will officiate. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church.
The family would like to thank all the gracious caregivers who spent time with Harvey. Special thanks to Dr. Tom Stoffel for his compassionate care.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020