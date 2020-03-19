|
|
Hazel E. Wagner
Edgar - Hazel E. Wagner age 92, formerly of Edgar, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, March 18, 2020 at Mount View Care Center in Wausau.
Hazel was born March 6, 1928 in the town of Wien, daughter of the late Richard and Bertha (Borchardt) Syring. On June 18, 1947 she married Roman G. Wagner at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Edgar. Roman passed away in 1985.
Hazel enjoyed reading, sewing, knitting and crocheting. After her children were no longer in the home, Hazel joined the Peace Corp and spent time in Lesotho, Africa teaching young women various homemaking skills.
Survivors include Hazel's 13 children: Linda Berens, Edgar, David (Helen) Wagner, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, Romey (Lisa) Wagner, Wausau, Anna (Donald) Wirkus, Chili, Wisconsin, Sarah (Dennis) Elliott, Delafield, Wisconsin, Paul (Linda) Wagner, Wausau, Jane (Allen) Huebsch, Edgar, Clifford (Joann) Wagner, Moorseville, North Carolina, Mary (David Pickert) Wagner, Chicago, Illinois, Peter (Laurie) Wagner, Tuscan, Arizona, Rebecca (Dan) Schumacher, Medford, Wisconsin, Charles Wagner, Madison, Wisconsin, and Mark (Amy Mees) Wagner, Lancaster, Pennsylvania; 21 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Hazel is also survived by two brothers, LeRoy (Pat) Syring and Donald (Janet) Syring, five sisters, Margaret Ledbetter, Lucille Felzkowski, Ruth (Willy) Hall, Nancy (Frank Eisenhof) Thompson and Mary Ohrmundt as well as many in-laws, nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Roman; her parents Richard and Bertha Syring, brothers, Richard, Wilbur and Willis and sister, Wilma Hamann. Hazel was also preceded in death by three sons-in-law, Robert Lang, Michael Wood and David (Bahama) Berens.
A private celebration of Hazel's life and burial in the St John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Edgar will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts should be directed to a charity of the giver's choice.
The family is grateful for the compassionate care given to Hazel by the staff of Lakeview Heights at North Central Health Care Center, Wausau.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020