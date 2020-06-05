Hazel L. Plantiko



Wausau - Hazel Lou Plantiko, 91, of Wausau, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Aspirus Hospice House.



She was born on March 9, 1929 in Richmond, Virginia. She married Lavern Plantiko on October 11, 1947, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Wausau. Hazel was a loving wife to Vern for 72 years and her family was most important to her. She enjoyed and loved her time taking care of and providing for her family.



Survivors include her husband, Lavern; children, Gloria, Sue, and Kurt; six grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.



A private family service will be held.



Brainard Funeral Home, Wausau, is assisting the family.









