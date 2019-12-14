|
|
Hedwig "Heidi" Schleyer
Wausau - Hedwig (Heidi) Schleyer, age 77, entered Heaven early Thursday morning, December 12th, 2019, from the Mount View Care Center in Wausau, WI.
Survivors include her husband Bill and her children, Susan (husband Mark), Ronni, Sabine (husband Kurt), and Chris (fiance Heidi).
Funeral services will be as followed: Visitation on Friday, December 20th, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Brainard Funeral Home in Weston, WI.
Visitation on Saturday, December 21st, 2019 at 10 am followed by the memorial ceremony at 11 am at Highland Community Church in Weston, WI.
A family gathering of her bodily resting place will take place at Restlawn Cemetery in Wausau on Monday, December 23rd at 1 pm.
Flowers and arrangements are welcomed and appreciated.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019