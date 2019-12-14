Services
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
5712 Memorial Court
Weston, WI 54476
715-845-5525
Resources
More Obituaries for Hedwig Schleyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hedwig "Heidi" Schleyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hedwig "Heidi" Schleyer Obituary
Hedwig "Heidi" Schleyer

Wausau - Hedwig (Heidi) Schleyer, age 77, entered Heaven early Thursday morning, December 12th, 2019, from the Mount View Care Center in Wausau, WI.

Survivors include her husband Bill and her children, Susan (husband Mark), Ronni, Sabine (husband Kurt), and Chris (fiance Heidi).

Funeral services will be as followed: Visitation on Friday, December 20th, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Brainard Funeral Home in Weston, WI.

Visitation on Saturday, December 21st, 2019 at 10 am followed by the memorial ceremony at 11 am at Highland Community Church in Weston, WI.

A family gathering of her bodily resting place will take place at Restlawn Cemetery in Wausau on Monday, December 23rd at 1 pm.

Flowers and arrangements are welcomed and appreciated.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hedwig's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Download Now