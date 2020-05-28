Hedwig Yaeger
Weston - Hedwig Teckla Weisser Yaeger, age 98, lifelong resident of the town of Weston and matriarch of the Yaeger family, died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Hedwig was born on January 7, 1922 in Weston to the late August and Mary (Mader) Weisser.
With a love for learning encouraged by her Father, Hedy graduated from Wausau High School in 1940 when that was not the norm for women. She worked for her room and board while attending school. Throughout her life she continued with a wide spectrum of personal enrichment classes at the UW. Marathon.
She married William Yaeger in 1946. He preceded her in death in 1989. Together they had eight children.
In 1965, Bill and Hedy established Yaeger Auto Salvage in Weston where Hedy took on an active role as bookkeeper and chief security officer.
Hedy always arose to the challenge to whatever life brought her way with no complaints.
She was always on the go, whether volunteering with her many clubs or being the #1 sports fan for the family. She was a leader for the Weston 3 Corners 4-H Club for over 50 years. She participated in the Wisconsin Valley Fair every year. She enjoyed the social aspect of playing sheepshead with her special group of card players up until the end. She was known for her French twist hair do.
Hedy could always be found with dirt under her fingernails as gardening was on the top of her list- rain or shine- growing most of her plants from seeds she collected from year to year
Hedy was involved in St. Therese Catholic Church, Marathon County HCE, Morality in Media and Head Start program for children.
Hedy's joy of life will live on in her surviving family: her children Richard Yaeger, Tom (Nancy) Yaeger, Sue (Tom) Loka, Jeff (Nancy) Yaeger, Julie Lambert, Mark (Rita) Yaeger and Mary (Ross Woods) Yaeger, sisters Margie Artus and Emma (Dale) Lamphere; 11 grand children, 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant daughter Jamie; siblings Rita(Raymond) Habeck, Cecilia (Joe) Kozlowski, Conrad Weisser, Mildred Weisser, and Mary Ann Weisser; sons in-in-law George Lambert and Paul Locher; daughter-in-law Sherry Yaeger and brother-in law Mike Artus.
Funeral Mass for Hedy will be held at St. Therese Catholic Church, 113, Kort Street, Rothschild on Saturday June 13th, 2020 at 11am. Rev. Joseph Albert will officiate. Inurnment will take place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery immediately following the mass. In addition, the service will be live streamed for those who are unable to attend, which can be accessed the at www.brainardfuneral.com. Visitation will take place Saturday from 9am to time of service at 11am. Because we care about family and friends, social distancing will be observed.
A memorial to honor their Mother has been established by the family
Online condolences may be given at www.brainardfuneral.com
