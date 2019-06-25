|
|
Heidi Pecha
Mosinee - Heidi K. Pecha, 42, Mosinee, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 15, 2019, with her husband and son by her side, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
She was born July 17, 1976, in Wausau, the daughter of Jim and Joan (Puls) Ivaska. She married Todd Pecha on July 17, 1999.
Heidi was an incredible mother, wife, sister, aunt, friend, and teacher. Overall, she was a genuine caring person to all people and animals that she came in contact with. She was truly selfless, always putting everyone else's wants and needs before her own. No matter who you were, she would take time to have a meaningful interaction. A saying on a gift bag she received summed it up best; "She leaves a little sparkle wherever she goes".
Heidi worked for the Mosinee School District for the last 13 years. During her time there she made a positive impact on so many students. She received countless thank you notes from students and parents over the years, all thanking her for her commitment to get the best out of the students, and that they wouldn't have been as successful without her.
Prior to that she worked at Valley Communities Credit Union. People would take the extra time to wait in her line just to be able to interact with her.
Heidi enjoyed all the simple things in life; spending time with her family regardless of the activity, spoiling Todd and Brodey, loving and taking care of all her animals, making maple syrup, canning, baking, and reading.
One of her biggest joys in life was spending the summers in Kewaunee and Algoma, Wi. She loved the lakeshore, it was her "happy place". She cherished the sounds of the waves crashing the shore, the sound of the beacon echoing through the night, and the magnificent sunrise and sunsets. And she especially enjoyed being able to yell "FISH ON".
It's hard to put into words how amazing Heidi was, but if you had the pleasure of spending time with her you understand. She will be missed by so many, but it's not goodbye, it's until we see each other again.
Survivors include her husband Todd and son Brodey, parents, Jim and Joan Ivaska, Mosinee, brother Lyle (Annette), Mosinee, brother John (Rhonda), Mosinee, brother Jamie (Kathy), Mosinee. Nieces and Nephews: Tyler, Brittany, Clinton, Jerold, Katie, Ryley, Becca and Justin. Her pets: Freddie, BoBo, Pumpkin, Phatty, Jimmy, Louis, Buster, Peanut, Rigs, Melaina, Gert, KD, Layla, and Banks. Along with her Kewaunee family of Chad, Heather, Alan, Adaline, and Matthew.
A celebration of Heidi's life will be held at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center on June 30, 2019. Social time will run from 10am-1pm. Remembrance speeches will be from 1pm-2pm and a meal served at 2pm.
Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com.
Special thanks to all that sent thoughts and prayers throughout this journey. The love and support is truly overwhelming and a testament to all the lives she touched. Also to Dr. Rezazadeh and the rest of the Wausau Aspirus Oncology team for the incredible care and compassion you showed Heidi and her family. You are a special group of people and we are so thankful for all you did.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 25, 2019