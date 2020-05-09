|
Helen Anderson
Wausau - Helen Rose Anderson, 94, Wausau, died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Applegate Terrace under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
Helen was born November 24, 1925 in Brokaw to the late Glen and Selma (Weege) Campbell. She married Stewart William Anderson on October 11, 1947 in Wausau. The couple was blessed with 6 children: Paul, Susan, David, Peter, Marie and Nancy. She was a strong woman raising their 6 children while Stewart was at work. After 69 years together, Stewart died on January 29, 2017.
Helen was a dedicated wife, mother grandmother and great-grandmother. In her free time over the years Helen had several pastimes: knitting, sewing, gardening, reading, working on puzzles and painting. Helen also took a special interest in keeping her bird feeder well stocked so she could watch the many birds who came to visit.
Helen is survived by her children, Paul (Mary) Anderson, Susan (Jerry) Seidl, David (Connie) Anderson, Peter Anderson, Marie Anderson and Nancy (Michael Mushinskie) Anderson; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Clara, Jerry and Glen Jr.; and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her siblings Clifford and Betty.
In accordance with Helen's wishes, there will be no service at this time. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at brainardfuneral.com.
Memorials may be directed to a .
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the nurses and staff of Applegate Terrace and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for their kind and dedicated care for Helen.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 9 to May 10, 2020