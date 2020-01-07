|
|
Helen "Virginia" Gelling
Weston - Helen "Virginia" Gelling passed away on November 26, 2019, in Weston, Wisconsin at the age of 93. She was born on September 17, 1926 in West Ely, Missouri, to Philip and Katherine (Frankenbaugh) Kenkel and grew up in St. Louis, Missouri. She married Ray Gelling on June 14, 1947, while he was still in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in St. Louis. Later they lived and raised three boys in Brimfield, Illinois.
Virginia worked as a secretary at the National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research (formerly known as the Northern Regional Laboratory) in Peoria, Illinois. Upon retirement she and Ray moved to Sun City West, Arizona, where they lived for 25 years. In 2005 they moved to Wausau, Wisconsin, to be closer to family. Virginia enjoyed Sunday dinners with family and loved to read. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray (2014) and brother, Vernon. Virginia is survived by sons, Joe (Bridgit), Mosinee, WI; John (Carmelita), San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico; stepson, Ray Gene, Jr. (Linda), Dayton, Tennessee; and grandchildren Chance (Andrea), Paige, and Andrew. A funeral and interment for her and Ray will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, DC.
Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, 2020