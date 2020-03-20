|
Helen Giese
Mosinee - Helen R. Giese, 95, formerly of Town of Berlin, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Cedar Ridge Elder Care in Mosinee, under the tender care of hospice.
Helen was born on June 22, 1924, daughter of Alphonse and Anna Reist. Helen was baptized and confirmed at St. Stephen's United Church of Christ in Merrill. On October 29, 1955, she married Lavern Giese at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in the Town of Berlin. He preceded her in death.
Helen enjoyed working on the family farm along side Laverne, and was a dedicated employee at Employers Mutual for many years. She had a deep affection for her cats, and although many were "just barn cats," they all had names.
Helen will be laid to rest at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery in the Town of Berlin.
A special thank you is extended to Cedar Ridge Elder Services and Interim Hospice Care for the wonderful care and support given to Helen during her stay.
Brainard Funeral Home - Wausau Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020