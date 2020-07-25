Helen L. Gorecki
Ringle - Helen L. Gorecki, devoted woman of faith, 75, Ringle, went home to be with her heavenly family on Tuesday July 21, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield.
She was born September 14, 1944 in Marshfield, daughter of the late Lyle and Ellen (Nealis) Sommers/Baum. On November 9, 1963, she married Gerald "Jerry" Gorecki at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau. He survives.
Survivors include her husband, Gerald, her children, Sharon (Michael) Marx, Ringle, Timothy (Carla) Gorecki, Deerbrook, Jane (Brian) Vorass, Antigo, Kay (Steve) Huber, Marshfield; daughter-in-law, Angela Gorecki, Weston; grandchildren, Jamie (Joe Porior), Jonathon, Andrew and Alexander Marx, Sydney and Tyler (Calla Garner) Gorecki, Samantha (Dustin) Radtke, Jessica (Michael) Thurs, Amanda (Landon) Maatz, Deven Held, Robert (Alex Prindl) Burns III, Dakota and Ashley Vorass, Nicole (CJ) Campuzano, Anthony "AJ" and Nicholas Gorecki; twelve great-grandchildren; two brothers, Fred (Usa) Sommers, Bolivia, North Carolina, John (Gale) Baum, Pittsville; and her best friend, Salli Writz, Wausau.
Besides her parents, Helen was preceded in death by a son, James Gorecki on December 16, 2017 and seven siblings, Mary Ellen, Sharon, Jane, Sandra, Lyle Jr., Stanley, Patrick.
In 1963 Helen graduated from Our Lady of the Holy Cross High School, Merrill. She worked at Marathon Rubber in Wausau for over 20 years. Helen was proud to have been union president for the Ladies Garment Workers Union ILGWU for many years.
Family always came first for Helen. Her door was always open for a visit and no one left her home hungry. Helen was a fantastic cook, always looking for a new recipe to try. She also loved baking Christmas cookies and candies.
Helen was a great seamstress. She enjoyed singing, dancing, reading and doing crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed watching movies, the scarier the better and playing board games.
Helen's family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Rennes Health & Rehab Center, Weston, the staff at DaVita Wausau Dialysis, also the many medical personnel from Ascension Saint Clare's Hospital, Weston, and Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. Rev. Joseph Albert will preside. Visitation will be on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the church and again on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Social distancing recommendations will be practiced. Mass will be live streamed on Facebook, or for later viewing at www.petersonkraemer.com
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com