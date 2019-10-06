|
Helen L. Zumann
Wausau - Helen Louise Zumann, 97, Wausau, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Our House Senior Living, Wausau, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
She was born on October 23, 1921 in the Town of Rib Falls to Emil and Olga (Wilde) Kummerow. On February 14, 1940, she married William F. Zumann in Rib Falls. He preceded her in death on May 21, 1999.
Helen was a longtime member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Naugart.
Survivors include, one son, Gary (Karen) Zumann, Wausau; four daughters, Jacquelyn (Allan) Hanke, Marathon, Shila (Maynard) Matthiae, Marathon, Marlene (Donald) Westfall, Athens and Mary Jo (Steven) Brown, Wausau; eleven grandchildren, Sara (Shawn) Beliunas, Marla Zumann, Lisa (Todd) Lorbiecki, Stacey (Jeff Hagedorn) Hanke, Crystal (Todd Johnson) Hanke, Tammy (Mitch) Landrath, Kerri Burns, Jason (Jackie) Matthiae, Dale (Tracy) Westfall, Donna (David) Houlihan and Logan (Kaitlin) Brown; and 20 great-grandchildren, Olivia and Julia Lorbiecki, Jayla and Sienna Johnson, Emily and Jack Beliunas, Hunter, Brandon and Dylan Landrath, Brookelyn Burns, Alexandria, Gavin and Madison Matthiae, Tanner Westfall, Conor, Aidan, Kerry, Brody and Brock Houlihan and Ellis Brown.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William; two sisters, Margaret (Marvin) Moellendorf and Edna (Gilbert) Schroeder; one brother, Delos Kummerow; and one great-grandson, Tucker Westfall.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Rev. Joel Willitz will officiate. Visitation will be on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Private burial will be in the Rib View Cemetery, Stettin.
Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church Naugart.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Our House Senior Living and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for the wonderful care and support given to Helen.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Oct. 6, 2019