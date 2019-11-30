|
|
Helen M. Schmitt
Weston - Helen M. Schmitt, 75, Weston, died Friday November 29, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
She was born March 20, 1944 in Phillips, daughter of the late Frank and Marie (Sikyta) Samal. On June 11, 1966, she married Duane Schmitt in Phillips. He survives.
Helen graduated from Phillips High School in 1962. She had been employed in Food Service at the Rib Mountain School and later with Horace Mann School. Through the years, she enjoyed camping and watching her grandchildren in their various sporting and school events.
Survivors include her husband, Duane Schmitt, two sons, Mike (Wendy) Schmitt, Kronenwetter and Bob Schmitt, Weston; three grandchildren, Sarah (Robert) Hartman, Austin, Minn., Ethan Schmitt, Weston and Colby Schmitt, Weston; one great grandson, Owen Hartman.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Richard and a sister, Betty.
Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday December 4, 2019 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Schofield. Rev. Lance Hoelschler will officiate. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of the Aspirus Medical Surgical Intensive Care Unit for the compassionate care given to Helen.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019