Services
Mount Olive Lutheran Church
6205 Alderson St
Schofield, WI 54476
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mount Olive Lutheran Church
Schofield, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Olive Lutheran Church
Schofield, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Schmitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen M. Schmitt


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen M. Schmitt Obituary
Helen M. Schmitt

Weston - Helen M. Schmitt, 75, Weston, died Friday November 29, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born March 20, 1944 in Phillips, daughter of the late Frank and Marie (Sikyta) Samal. On June 11, 1966, she married Duane Schmitt in Phillips. He survives.

Helen graduated from Phillips High School in 1962. She had been employed in Food Service at the Rib Mountain School and later with Horace Mann School. Through the years, she enjoyed camping and watching her grandchildren in their various sporting and school events.

Survivors include her husband, Duane Schmitt, two sons, Mike (Wendy) Schmitt, Kronenwetter and Bob Schmitt, Weston; three grandchildren, Sarah (Robert) Hartman, Austin, Minn., Ethan Schmitt, Weston and Colby Schmitt, Weston; one great grandson, Owen Hartman.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Richard and a sister, Betty.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday December 4, 2019 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Schofield. Rev. Lance Hoelschler will officiate. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of the Aspirus Medical Surgical Intensive Care Unit for the compassionate care given to Helen.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -