Helen Weideman
Curtiss - Helen E. Weideman, age 95, of Abbotsford, died on April 19, 2020 at the Abbotsford Health Care Center.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Curtiss (1131 N. Meridian St.). Rev. Ken Schmidt will officiate. Family and friends are welcome from 11:00 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the church. The Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Abbotsford is entrusted with the arrangements.
Helen was born on November 28, 1924, to Robert and Laura (Schneider) Gierl. She attended Rosedale Grade School and Abbotsford High School. On July 10, 1943, Helen married Robert Weideman of Abbotsford. He preceded her in death on February 18, 2020.
The couple farmed together in the Town of Hoard. She was honored as farm wife of the year and Apple Woman of the year by the AMPI and Farm Bureau in Clark County because of her dedication to the farm. Helen was a great cook and baker; especially known for her German potato salad and poppy seed cake. She also canned tomatoes, apples and rhubarb. She collected dolls, teddy bears and recipe books. Helen was most proud of her Native American Heritage as a Brothertown Tribe Elder. She was the family genealogist and historian. Helen was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and the Ladies Aid. She had many lifetime friends and continually corresponded with her beautiful handwritten letters. Most importantly, Helen cherished her family.
Helen is survived by her nine children: Karen (Robert) Bakke of Abbotsford, Robert James (Janice) of Curtiss, Jane (George Borchardt) Wisnefske Borchardt of Clintonville, Rita (William) Mueller Wausau, Richard of Curtiss, Robin (Julia) of Curtiss, Lois (Larry) Lawrence of McKinney, TX, Lana (Jeff) Fitzmaurice of Neillsville and Ronald of Arlington, TX; 16 grandchildren: Danny, Lori, Dennis, and Debbie Bakke; Mary, Linda, Patty, Robert E., James, and Joan Weideman; Wade and Wyatt Wisnefske; Sarah and Matthew Mueller; Nathaniel and Emily Lawrence; 29 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: her husband, Bob; her in-laws, Herbert and Ottilie Weideman; granddaughter, Lisa Bakke; son-in-law, Leroy Wisnefske; brother, Morris (Caroline) Gierl; sisters-in-law, Vivian (Virgil) Ramker, Arlene Weideman, Mae (Norbert) Harder and Joyce Weideman; brothers-in-law, Arthur (Lydia) Weideman, Harvey (Marianne) Weideman and James Weideman.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church handicap ramp project.
The family thanks Abbotsford Health Care Center for their excellent care of Helen and her family.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.maurinaschilling.com
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 17 to Jun. 23, 2020.