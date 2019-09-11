Services
Waid Funeral Home
301 S Eagle Dr
Merrill, WI 54452
(715) 536-4646
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Waid Funeral Home
301 S Eagle Dr
Merrill, WI 54452
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Waid Funeral Home
301 S Eagle Dr
Merrill, WI 54452
1932 - 2019
Herbert Laatsch Obituary
Herbert Laatsch

Merrill - Herbert W. Laatsch, age 87, of Merrill, passed away on September 8, 2019 at Pine Crest Nursing Home under Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice. He was born on May 5, 1932 to the late Herbert and Ella (Brandenburg) in Wausau, WI.

Herbert worked as a welder for Drott Manufacturing. He enjoyed playing Concertina at area nursing homes. Herbert was an avid fisherman on the Wisconsin River.

Herbert is survived by his son; Dan (Micki) Laatsch, son in law; Dale Marquardt, grandchildren; Tanya (John) Carrozza, Albert Laatsch, Rochelle Smith, Lashawn Marquardt, Ethan Marquardt, Elliot (Mandy) Marquardt, many great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.

Memorial services for Herbert will be held 11AM on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Waid Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 9AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Private burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park.

Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. Special thanks to Pine Crest Nursing Home & Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice for the wonderful care of dad.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
